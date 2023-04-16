Top qualities to look for in life partner for successful marriage

Hyderabad: Marriage is considered one of the most significant events in a person’s life. It is a commitment to spend the rest of the life with a partner who is compatible in every way.

Given the importance of marriage in life, it is crucial to choose the right life partner for a successful marriage. While choosing a life partner, it is important to give preference to the qualities listed in Islam for a successful marriage.

The first and most important quality to look for in a life partner is piety. A religious spouse is highly preferred in Islam. After piety, the next quality to look for in a life partner is good nature. A person with a good heart and a kind soul will make a great partner.

In Islam, class distinctions are discouraged, but believers are asked to consider compatibility when choosing a life partner. Compatibility of the couple does not limits to having common interests but also includes being on the same page when it comes to values, goals, and priorities.

Last but not least, it is important to consider the family background of your potential partner.

