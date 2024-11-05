Top-rated Pakistani drama on IMDb: A viewer-favorite series

Islamabad: Over the years, Pakistani dramas have captivated audiences worldwide with compelling stories, memorable characters, and impactful performances. But only a few manage to leave an indelible mark and remain in fans’ hearts even after after their finale. Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum (KMKT) is one such drama that became global hit effortlessly.

Do you also know hat the Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa-starrerhas emerged as the highest-rated Pakistani drama on IMDb?

With a massive 9.2 rating, Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum has set a new standard on IMDb, even surpassing some other most watched dramas like Tere Bin, which boasts over four billion views.

The news was shared by the show’s lead actor, Fahad Mustafa, who took to Instagram to celebrate the achievement. Sharing the drama’s poster, he wrote, “Trust starts with truth and ends with truth,” a fitting tribute to the journey of his character and the show’s themes. Actress Mahira Khan, a prominent figure in the industry, congratulated the team by commenting, “Mubarakkkk”.

Te highly anticipated finale of Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum is set to premiere in cinemas across Pakistan on November 5. ARY Digital, the show’s broadcaster, has announced a grand debut for the final episode on the big screen, billing it as “the greatest love story.”

Starring Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa, the show has taken viewers on an emotional rollercoaster, filled with intense moments, unexpected twists, and powerful performances. As the finale nears, fans are eagerly waiting to see how this beloved tale of love, trust, and resilience concludes.