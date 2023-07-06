TOP Telugu actors refuse to work with Kajal Aggarwal?

Hyderabad: The entertainment industry can be difficult for actresses, especially after marriage and motherhood, because their opportunities tend to diminish. Despite shooting a few scenes with Chiranjeevi in “Acharya,” Tollywood new mommy Kajal Aggarwal faced a setback when she was shown the exit door.

Reportedly, senior heroes like Venkatesh and Nagarjuna expressed reservations about casting Kajal as the female lead in their projects after her marriage and pregnancy. Despite these doubts, Balakrishna stepped forward to save Kajal’s career by agreeing to romance her in the upcoming film “Bhagavanth Kesari.”

According to sources, some Telugu heroes are picky about their female co-stars. While Nagarjuna, Venkatesh, and even actor Gopichand were hesitant, Balakrishna had no such reservations and eagerly agreed to star alongside Kajal in his upcoming film.

Despite having previously worked with Chiranjeevi in “Khaidi No 150,” Kajal’s offers began to dwindle after her marriage and motherhood. Despite maintaining her fitness and glamorous appearance, she was unable to land significant roles in star-studded films. However, she appears to be leaning towards accepting solo films in order to extend her career and explore more complex characters.

While a heroine’s career challenges may be fleeting, Kajal Aggarwal’s collaboration with Balakrishna in “Bhagavanth Kesari” shows the actor’s willingness to break stereotypes and provide opportunities to talented actresses regardless of marital or maternal status.