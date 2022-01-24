Top Tollywood actors & their educational qualifications who probably don’t know

Hyderabad: Tollywood actors and their massive fan following across the globe is quite known to all. Telugu film industry has been making movies and narrating tales that have reached a wider audience in the recent years helping the actors to earn golden ticket to stardom. Fans craze for south actors is so much so that they are eager to know each and every detail about their favourite star, both from personal and professional sides. Their educational qualification is one among.

Here we have compiled a list of popular Tollywood actors and their educational degrees they hold. Scroll down to read more.

1. Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun (Twitter)

Allu Arjun needs no introduction. His stardom and huge fan following are known to all. He has carved a niche for himself in the film industry and proved himself as a bankable actor of India. Also known as Stylish Star of Tollywood, Arjun holds a Bachelor degree in Business Administration (BBA), as per Scoop Whoop report.

2. Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu (Instagram)

The ‘Prince of Tollywood’ Mahesh Babu is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after stars down south. He is known for his charming looks and onscreen persona. Reportedly, the actor has a Bachelor of Commerce degree.

3. Prabhas

Prabhas (Instagram)

Actor Prabhas is one of the most popular actors in India. He is currently enjoying the peak of his career. Rebel star’s golden ticket to superstardom came after the stupendous success of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali series. Prabhas reportedly holds a B.Tech degree post which he pursued his passion for acting.

4. Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi (Instagram)

Megastar Chiranjeevi needs no introduction. He has got lots of applauds for his terrific performances in many memorable films. As per a report in Scoop Whoop, Chiranjeevi holds a degree in commerce. After graduating, he joined the Madras Film Institute in 1976 to pursue a career in acting.

5. Rana Daggubati

Rana Daggubati (Instagram)

Actor Rana Daggubati has proved to be one of the finest actors in the Indian film industry. With many hit flicks including Baby (2015), Ghazi (2017) and the Baahubali franchise under his belt, the actor has won millions of hearts and has carved a niche for himself, with balancing success in both Bollywood and Tollywood. According to reports, he first enrolled in B.Com but dropped out after two months. It seems he went to Chennai Film School where he graduated with a degree in Industrial photography.

6. Nagarjuna Akkineni

Nagajuna Akkineni (Instagram)

Actor, producer, host and entrepreneur, Nagajuna Akkineni is a powerhouse performer and has always left his fans amazed with his on-screen persona. He has proved to be one of the best actors in Telugu film industry. Nagarjuna has studied B.S. in Mechanical Engineering.