Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 buzz is at its peak, with fans eagerly awaiting the contestants list. While several celebrity names are already floating around, sources close to the show have confirmed the latest addition, popular TV actor Gaurav Khanna. Yes, you read that right!

Gaurav Khanna in Bigg Boss 19

Gaurav, best known for his roles as Senior Inspector Kavin in CID and Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa (for which he won the Indian Telly Award for Best Actor), has officially signed on as the fifth confirmed contestant this season.

More about Gaurav Khanna

The actor began his career in television commercials before making his small-screen debut in Bhabhi, followed by Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan. His first lead role came in Meri Doli Tere Angana (2007), and he went on to earn fame with performances in Jeevan Saathi, Tere Bin, and Prem Ya Paheli – Chandrakanta. His portrayal of Anuj Kapadia from 2021 to 2024 made him a household name.

Gaurav’s reality show debut came earlier this year when he participated in the first season of Celebrity MasterChef India, emerging as the winner.

Bigg Boss 19 contestants list

So far, the confirmed Bigg Boss 19 contestants are —

Gaurav Khanna

Hunar Gandhi

Sreerama Chandra

Dheeraj Dhoopar

Payal Dhare aka Payal Gaming

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 19.