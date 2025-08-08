Mumbai: As the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 19 inches closer, excitement continues to build around the confirmed contestant list. While the makers have roped in names from across entertainment, television, and social media, the latest addition to the list is none other than popular gamer and content creator Payal Dhare, also known as Payal Gaming.

Payal Dhare in Bigg Boss 19

According to reliable sources like The Khabri and Bigg Boss Taza Khabar, Payal has signed on for the Salman Khan-hosted reality show and will soon be entering the BB house. With over 4 million followers on Instagram, Payal is among India’s most followed female gaming influencers and is now set to make her reality TV debut.

Hailing from Umranala village in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district, Payal Dhare has carved a niche for herself in the male-dominated gaming world. In an earlier interview with HELLO! magazine, she shared how her father stood by her dreams even when her mother had initial reservations.

Her achievements speak volumes. She won the Gaming Creator of the Year (Female) award at Creators Unit 2.0 and was crowned Fan Favorite Female Streamer of the Year at the India Gaming Awards Season 2. Apart from gaming, she also runs her own merchandise line, thriftxpayal, and has collaborated with stars like Rohit Sharma, Chaitanya Akkineni, and Sonakshi Sinha.

More about the show

Bigg Boss 19 is set to begin streaming from August 24. The media is expected to enter the house for a preview around August 19, while fans can look forward to an exclusive house tour on August 22 or 23.

With Payal Gaming stepping into the Bigg Boss universe, this season is surely going to be one to watch!