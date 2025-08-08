Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 is just two weeks away from its much-awaited premiere, and the buzz around the controversial reality show is only getting louder. Hosted by Salman Khan, the upcoming season is set to premiere on August 24 on JioCinema and Colors, and promises to be the longest season yet likely to run for nearly five months.

While the political theme of the season has already piqued curiosity, all eyes remain on the contestant lineup. After Sreerama Chandra and Hunar Hali, the third confirmed contestant (yes, 100% confirmed!) is none other than popular TV actor Dheeraj Dhoopar.

Dheeraj Dhoopar in BB 19

According to Bigg Boss Taza Khabar, Dheeraj is all set to enter the BB house this season. Known for his charming screen presence and solid acting chops, Dheeraj rose to fame with his role as Prem Bharadwaj in Sasural Simar Ka and later as Karan Luthra in Kundali Bhagya, where he ruled hearts for five long years.

The actor has also appeared in shows like Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg, Behenein, Mrs. Tendulkar, and Zindagi Kahe – Smile Please. With such a strong TV background and fan following, his entry is expected to spice things up inside the Bigg Boss house.

Bigg Boss 19 trailer

With the trailer already out and Salman Khan locked in as the host, BB19 is gearing up to be a fiery season packed with drama, twists, and non-stop entertainment.

Are you excited to see Dheeraj Dhoopar inside the Bigg Boss house this season?

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 19.