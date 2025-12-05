Top TV hosts who earn more than film celebrities in 2025

Television is no longer just about news and entertainment. In 2025, it is also about big money. The world’s most popular TV hosts are earning amounts that can easily match and sometimes beat the salaries of movie stars. From food shows and sports programs to courtroom drama and late-night comedy, television hosts are now major celebrities with global fan followings.

This year’s list of the highest-paid TV hosts in the world shows how powerful the small screen has become. Leading the list is former football star Tom Brady, who has successfully moved from the sports field to TV studios. He earns an incredible $37.5 million a year as a sports analyst and media personality.

Cooking shows rule television like never before, and celebrity chefs are cashing in. Names such as Gordon Ramsay, Guy Fieri, and Bobby Flay are not just hosts they are global brands. Their earnings come not only from TV programs but also from restaurants, product deals, and books.

Below is the full list of the Top 10 Highest-Paid TV Hosts in 2025:

Tom Brady – Rs. 337.5 crore ($37.5 million)

Rs. 337.5 crore ($37.5 million) Guy Fieri – Rs. 297.0 crore ($33 million)

Rs. 297.0 crore ($33 million) Bobby Flay – Rs. 297.0 crore ($33 million)

Rs. 297.0 crore ($33 million) Gordon Ramsay – Rs. 297.0 crore ($33 million)

Rs. 297.0 crore ($33 million) John Oliver – Rs. 270.0 crore ($30 million)

Rs. 270.0 crore ($30 million) Judy Sheindlin (Judge Judy) – Rs. 270.0 crore ($30 million)

Rs. 270.0 crore ($30 million) Ryan Seacrest – Rs. 261.0 crore ($29 million)

Rs. 261.0 crore ($29 million) Michael Strahan – Rs. 234.0 crore ($26 million)

Rs. 234.0 crore ($26 million) Sean Hannity – Rs. 225.0 crore ($25 million)

Rs. 225.0 crore ($25 million) Rachel Maddow – Rs. 225.0 crore ($25 million)

What makes these TV hosts earn so much? The answer is influence. Their shows attract millions of loyal viewers every day. Advertisers pay huge amounts to appear during their shows. Many of these stars also produce their own programs, own businesses, and run successful brands outside television.

Another reason for their success is their strong presence on digital platforms. Many hosts now connect with audiences through social media and streaming services, bringing in more followers and more money.

In an age where people spend hours scrolling on their phones, these TV stars still manage to grab attention. This list proves one thing very clearly: television is not fading away. Instead, it is becoming richer and more powerful than ever.