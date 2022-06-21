Torch relay for 44th Chess Olympiad begins in Delhi

New Delhi: Indian chess Grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand holds the torch as torch relay for 44th Chess Olympiad begins, at Red Fort in New Delhi, Monday, June 20, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
New Delhi: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju being handed over the torch by Indian chess Grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand as torch relay for 44th Chess Olympiad begins at Red Fort, in New Delhi, Monday, June 20, 2022. FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich is also seen. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
New Delhi: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju addresses a ceremony during which torch relay for 44th Chess Olympiad begins, at Red Fort in New Delhi, Monday, June 20, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
New Delhi: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju hands over the torch to Indian chess Grandmaster Dibyendu Barua as torch relay for 44th Chess Olympiad begins, at Red Fort in New Delhi, Monday, June 20, 2022. Indian chess Grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand and FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich are also seen. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)

