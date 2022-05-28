Toreposh: Entrepreneur recreates Hyderabad’s long lost, forgotten cuisine, culture

“Toreposh” was started, by Salva Shahid a young entrepreneur, with a vision to recreate Hyderabad’s long lost and forgotten cuisine and culture. It is a tribute to the rich cultural heritage of the princely state of erstwhile Hyderabad. With a culture as rich as Hyderabad’s the adage “Old is Gold” fits perfectly.

Toreposh by Salva, was conceptualized to treat people to the old-world charm of the Nizams. A perfectionist in every task she does, Salva Shahid has been wowing the Hyderabadi crowd with Toreposh and her knowledge of old Hyderabad. “The absence of traditional detailing in weddings, especially authentic Hyderabadi ones, got me thinking. I realised that sticking to our roots ensures that every tiny aspect involved is sure to turn an ordinary event into a grand one, you can never go wrong with the traditional way”.

Toreposh offers bridal couture, bridal hampers with customized gift packing and trousseau packaging, wedding favours and a delectable menu filled with dishes that take you down memory lane. The bridal couture also has a classic, traditional touch to them in the design and detailing. Toreposh focuses primarily on individual detailing, tending to various tastes and preferences with an artistic approach. Authenticity is the foundation on which Toreposh thrives, blending old with the new to create something unique. Toreposh by Salva Shahid is a one-stop shop for fun new concepts and ideas that are sure to spice up any wedding. When asked to describe Toreposh style, the owner Salva Shahid said, “finesse is something that was lacking in the old and thought of tradition was lacking in the new, so I decide to blend the two to create a new and different. This ideology led Toreposh.”

The dishes she offers include old favourites such as Lagan ka gosht, Dum ka murgh, Pasinde, khorma, luqmi, shikampoor, nargisi kofta, dum ka kheema, Biryanis etc. & desserts such as Gil-e-firdaus, Ande Ke Lauz, Badaam Ka Halwa, Gaajar Ka Halwa and more. What’s interesting is that the recipes for these dishes have been passed down through generations, which make them even more special. This ensures that the treats will be absolutely delicious every single time.

To place order contact: Salva Shahid.

Ph:9391020483.

Follow on Instagram: toreposh-by-salva, mithai-toreposh.