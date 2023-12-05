TOSS releases SSC, Intermediate exam results

Hyderabad: The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) has announced the results for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Intermediate public examinations conducted from October 16 to 26. Students can access their results on the official website www.telanganaopenschool.org

For the SSC exams, a total of 11,357 candidates appeared, out of which 4,053 candidates have successfully passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 35.69. In the case of Intermediate exams, 15,348 candidates participated, with 8,191 candidates passing, leading to a pass percentage of 53.37.

The printed memorandum of marks for successful and unsuccessful candidates will be dispatched to the respective institutions within 15 days. Candidates can also download a copy of the memorandum from the official website.

Any discrepancies in the memos should be reported to the Telangana Open School Society State Office in Hyderabad by December 21 through the District Educational Officer (DEO), headmaster, principal, or AI Coordinator. No correspondence regarding corrections will be entertained after the specified date.

For candidates seeking recounting of marks or re-verification, the fee payment window is open from December 7 to December 16.

Payments can be made through the official website or MEE-Seva on the designated dates. SSC candidates will be charged Rs 350 for recounting and Rs 1,200 for re-verification, while Intermediate candidates will pay Rs 400 for recounting.