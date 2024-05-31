Total 6 movies of Ranveer Singh canceled, check full list

Mumbai: Ranveer Singh has carved a niche for himself in the Indian film industry with his dynamic screen presence, versatility, and enthusiasm. Whether it’s portraying historical characters, modern-day heroes, or quirky personalities, Ranveer brings an unmatched energy to his roles.

Ranveer has faced a challenging phase at the box office in recent years. Despite his talent and dedication, the numbers haven’t always worked in his favor. From 2010 to 2016, his career trajectory was promising, but the period between 2017 and 2018 saw a dip in his box office performance. Although Padmaavat marked a turning point, subsequent films like 83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and Cirkus struggled to attract audiences.

The Buzz Around His Projects

However, recent gossip mills have been buzzing about some of Ranveer’s ambitious collaborations facing unexpected setbacks. Let’s take a look at the big-budget movies that have hit a roadblock:

1. Rakshas

Ranveer Singh was set to team up with director Prasanth Varma for this project. Unfortunately, creative differences led to the film’s shelving. Ranveer and Prasanth have clarified that while Rakshas won’t see the light of day, they remain open to collaborating on something exciting in the future.

(Image Source: X)

2. Takht

A magnum opus directed by Karan Johar, Takht was supposed to feature Ranveer alongside an ensemble cast. However, the film’s production has faced delays, leaving fans eagerly awaiting updates.

(Image Source: X)

Also Read Huge advance fee transferred to Ranveer Singh by MMM

3. Anniyan

A remake of the Tamil blockbuster, Anniyan was announced with Ranveer in the lead. However, legal issues surrounding the rights have put the project on hold.

(Image Source: X)

4. Baiju Bawra

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ambitious historical drama Baiju Bawra was initially planned with Ranveer. Unfortunately, it seems to have faced production challenges.

(Image Source: X)

5. Shaktiman

Ranveer’s superhero dreams were tied to Shaktiman, a reboot of the iconic TV series. While the project was announced, its current status remains uncertain.

(Image Source: X)

6. Don 3

Farhan Akhtar’s Don franchise has been a hit, and Ranveer was slated to step into Shah Rukh Khan’s shoes as the suave criminal mastermind. However, the film’s shooting is yet to commence, with a 2025 release date in mind.

(Image Source: X)

Despite these setbacks, Ranveer Singh remains undeterred. His energy and talent continue to captivate audiences. Fans eagerly await his upcoming projects, hoping to witness his magic on the silver screen once again.