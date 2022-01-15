Total COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh crosses 21 lakh

Amaravati: The cumulative coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh touched the 21 lakh mark on Saturday, a health bulletin stated.

After reaching the two-million mark on August 20, 2021, the next one lakh cases came in 148 days, the longest spell since the COVID-19 pandemic began in the state.

As 4,955 fresh cases were added in the 24 hours ending at 9 am on Saturday, the total number of cases now stood at 21,01,710.

The latest health bulletin said 397 more people got cured in a day, taking the total recoveries to 20,64,331.

One fresh fatality increased the death toll to 14,509. The number of active cases rose to 22,870, the bulletin added.

Visakhapatnam district registered 1,103 and Chittoor 1,039 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. The remaining 11 districts in the state added less than 400 new cases each, with West Godavari logging the lowest with 55.

West Godavari reported one virus-related death.