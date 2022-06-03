Tour of 5 lavish celebrity homes designed by Gauri Khan [Photos]

Mumbai: While she has always been known as Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan’s supporting wife, Gauri Khan has also carved her own space in the entertainment world as an interior designer. The founder of Gauri Khan Designs weaves magic with her blend of opulent, contemporary, and individualistic designs. From Ambanis to Bachchans, her portfolio includes several A-list actors, filmmakers, designers, and business tycoons.

In this write-up, we have put together 5 luxurious celebrity homes that Gauri Khan has designed. Scroll ahead to have a look.

Sidharth Malhotra’s Swanky Bachelor Pad

Located in Pali Hill, Mumbai, Sidharth Malhotra had the pleasure of getting his space designed by Gauri Khan and from the looks of it, she did not disappoint. Filled with muted colors like beige, cream, and mauve, and elements like chevron flooring, wooden accents, and quirky artwork, Sidharth’s space looks more elegant than any usual bachelor pad.

Alia Bhatt’s Bandra Home

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Alia Bhatt’s home is located in the Vaastu Pali Hill complex, the same as her husband Ranbir Kapoor’s bachelor pad where he used to stay before their marriage. Her lavish flat is reportedly worth Rs 32 crore and was designed by Gauri Khan. For Alia’s space, Gauri Khan went for millennial aesthetics and made use of wooden and pastel elements to create a sophisticated look.

Karan Johar’s Carter Road Duplex

One of Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan’s closest friends, Karan Johar got his Carter Road duplex designed by her. She used ambient lighting, golden elements, cozy seating, and several kinds of plants to give KJo’s home an old charm as well as a chic look.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s Juhu Apartment

Describing the reading nook as her favorite corner, Jacqueline said she is in love with her new cozy bedroom and so are we! Gauri Khan made complete use of floral design in the wallpaper, bolsters, cushions, and the ladder to give the room a Parisian look. Ultimately, it is the beige ceiling lamp that steals the show.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Delhi Mansion

Located in Panchsheel Park in South Delhi, Shah Rukh Khan’s palatial mansion gives off an elegant and sophisticated vibe. Brimming with opulent chandeliers, spiral staircases, french windows, plush couches, and plants, Gauri has done an excellent job in designing the home. She also filled the home with memories of the Khan family by adding photos and keepsakes.