Tourist bus overturns in Telangana, no casualties

Hyderabad: A private bus heading towards Srisailam on Thursday, June 26, overturned near the Domalapenta bus stand in Amrabad mandal of Nagar Kurnool district, causing serious injuries to some passengers.

The bus carrying 40 passengers was travelling on the Hyderabad-Srisailam national highway in the Nallamala area when it reportedly suffered brake failure, resulting in the driver losing control of the bus and crashing into the side of the road.

According to locals, the passengers, including young children, were travelling to Srisailam to perform darshan. While some passengers suffered serious injuries, no fatalities were reported.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital in an ambulance and are currently undergoing treatment.

Earlier this month, a private bus, en route to the Vijayawada-Hyderabad National Highway, collided with a lorry that had broken down and was parked on the roadside.

The incident occurred near Kaithapuram in Choutuppal mandal, Yadadri Bhongir district and resulted in the death of the driver and a female passenger seated in the front row.

20 other passengers sustained injuries and were transported to the Choutuppal Government Hospital for medical treatment.