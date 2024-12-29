Tourists spot tiger during safari in Nallamala Forest.

Tourists on safari in the Nallamala forest spotted a tiger on Saturday morning.

The tiger was strolling in Farhabad of Amrabad mandal in Nagarkurnool district. The animal was sighted when a vehicle carrying tourists was on its way to the viewpoint in the forest as part of the tiger safari. On the way, they noticed the tiger, which stopped in its tracks, according to Mannanur Forest Range Officer (FRO) Ravikumar.

On witnessing the unusual sight, many tourists captured images and videos of the majestic animal on their phones and cameras. Forest authorities have cautioned villagers and tourists to remain extra careful as tigers have been spotted in the Nallamala forest.

The Amrabad forest is home to several tigers.