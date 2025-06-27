Toxic metals found in Sunnam Cheruvu water sold for drinking; case filed

Hyderabad: In the process of reviving Sunnam Cheruvu, HYDRAA collected samples and conducted tests on borewell water near the pond. However, high levels of toxic heavy metals were found in the samples taken from tankers supplied as drinking water.

The Pollution Control Board (PCB) found traces of lead, cadmium, and nickel exceeding the permissible limits. Studies by the PCB revealed lead to be 7-12 times the international standards.

Threats posed by excessive amounts of lead include neurodevelopmental effects in children, anaemia, kidney damage, cardiovascular effects and fertility issues.

Cadmium, which affects the kidneys and is also classified as carcinogenic by the International Agency for Research on Cancer, was also found to be 2-3 times the permissible limits. Levels of nickel were also 2 times the permissible limits.

According to doctors, boiling the water does not help dissolve the heavy metals and might in fact lead to concentration of the toxic metals.

HYDRAA informed that they have filed police complaints against those selling borehole water from the Sunnam Cheruvu for drinking water needs.

Sunnam Cheruvu in Madhapur is one of the six tanks being renovated in the city, Bum-Rukn-ud-Daula in Shivrampally, Thammidi Kunta in Madhapur, Nalla Cheruvu in Kukatpally, and Nalla/Pedda Cheruvu in Uppal.

Sunnam Cheruvu is being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore to ensure its water is protected from pollution.