2 fake HYDRAA officials held for threatening to raze Alkapur house

Hyderabad: Two people were arrested by Narsingi police after they allegedly threatened someone by falsely presenting themselves as the Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) officials.

According to local reports, the incident occurred on June 23 at 3:20 pm at a house in Alkapur Township, Neknampur village, Gandipet mandal. In a complaint filed by Guntakal Mallikarjun, the house helper, the two accused arrived at the property in a black vehicle and started questioning and searching the premises.

On confrontation, the men falsely identified themselves as HYDRAA officials and allegedly threatened to destroy the house. Mallikarjun informed the police that when he urged them to speak with the house owner, they did not listen and continued with a threatening attitude.

The suspects have been identified as Miriyala Vedantham, 22, a car driver from Alkapur Township and a resident of Karimnagar district, and Yelisetti Shobhan Babu, a retired RTC staff member residing at Esteem Residency in Puppalaguda, Manikonda. A case has been filed with the Narsingi police station, and both suspects are in custody.

In reaction to the incident, HYDRAA issued a statement on Thursday, warning the public against tolerating any threats or fraud being conducted in its name. The agency called for citizens to report such incidents at once to the police or report directly to HYDRAA.

The agency explained that all such official investigations are conducted openly, with disclosure of staff and intent. Any employee who is found to be abusing the name of HYDRAA will be dealt with firmly by way of disciplinary action.

People have been instructed to report instances like this on WhatsApp at 8712406899 and to attach photos of the concerned person, if possible.