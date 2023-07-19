TPCC chief must be punished for abusing transgenders: BRS’ D Sravan

BRS senior leader Dr Dasoju wrote an open letter to AICC leadership to take action against the TPCC chief.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 19th July 2023 3:57 pm IST
TPCC chief must be punished for abusing transgender: BRS's Dasoju S
BRS senior leader Dr Dasoju Sravan

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) senior leader Dr Dasoju Sravan censured TPCC president and MP Revanth Reddy for humiliating and using abusive language towards the transgender community and BC sections of Telangana.

Stating that Revanth Reddy has been repeatedly insulting underprivileged and disadvantaged sections, Dr Dasoju Sravan questioned Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress scion Rahul Gandhi as to why they consider a person with a criminal background to lead their party in Telangana.

Objecting to the TPCC chief’s misconduct in the name of politics, Dr Sravan said that the former has severely been hurting the sentiments of transgenders and OBC communities.

Dr Sravan further urged National Human Rights Commission, Telangana State Human Rights Commission, and National OBC Commission to take action against the TPCC chief and ensure safety and justice for transgenders and OBCs.

Stating that the Congress party claims itself to be running on Gandhian principles, the BRS leader questioned, “What’s shocking is why AICC leadership is silent on Revanth’s disgusting conduct? Is this what 125-year-old Congress stands for?”

Stressing that Revanth Reddy uses extremely unacceptable language even against the state’s chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Dr Dasoju wrote an open letter to AICC leadership to take action against the TPCC chief.

