TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy slams CM KCR over Constitution Remark

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress President Revanth Reddy on Thursday took a dig at chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao over the latter’s remarks on the Constitution.

Reddy also alleged that the chief minister was portraying Dr. BR Ambedkar as a villain. The Congress leader further said that such remarks on the Constitution could be expected from a person who hasn’t attended the birth anniversary of the Father of the Indian Constitution even once since coming to power.

The Opposition leader rejected the claims of Telangana Rashtra Samithi members who opined that the chief minister was suggesting a few changes to the constitution. He claimed that KCR called for a complete overhaul of the framework.

Also Read India needs to rewrite its Constitution: KCR

In a statement to the media, Revanth Reddy said, “The Constitution is one of the most sacred books of the country, drafted by the apostle of equality, Dr. BR Ambedkar, The chief minister’s demand to revamp it is an insult.”

He further remarked that KCR has a feudal mindset. “Such thoughts about revamping the Constitution could only come from a feudal lord. KCR is running a BJP government under a different name and is merely dancing to Narendra Modi and Amith Shah’s tunes,” he added.

Following KCR’s remarks on the constitution, All India Congress Committee and Mahila Congress members held state-wide protests and burnt CM KCR’s effigies.