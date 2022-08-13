TPCC chief Revanth Reddy tests Covid positive for third time

Hyderabad: TPCC president and the party MP A. Revanth Reddy has tested positive to deadly Covid virus for the third time. He went under self quarantine at his residence as soon as he found out that he was Covid positive.

He was scheduled to take part in the padayatra of the party in Munugodu assembly constituency from today. However, he has now suspended his plans to take part in the election campaign after testing positive to the virus .

In a message sent to the party leaders and cadres, he said that he could not take part in the padayatra due to the infection of the virus . He said that he was under self quarantine now. Reddy became the victim of the virus for two times in the past .