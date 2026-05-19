Tracking MS Dhoni’s IPL salary from 2008 to 2026 [Full list]

Mumbai: The retirement rumours around MS Dhoni have once again become a huge talking point after Chennai Super Kings’ emotional home game in IPL 2026. While there is still no official confirmation from Dhoni, fans at Chepauk were left emotional after seeing him walk around the stadium during CSK’s lap of honour.

Dhoni missed the entire IPL 2026 season because of injury concerns. Reports suggested that calf and thumb injuries kept the legendary wicketkeeper out of action. During CSK’s final home match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the crowd erupted when Dhoni appeared on the field for the team photograph.

Former CSK star Suresh Raina later revealed that he asked Dhoni to return for IPL 2027. Dhoni reportedly replied that his body feels weak, which further increased retirement speculation among fans.

However, Dhoni has not announced retirement yet.

MS Dhoni’s legacy with Chennai Super Kings

Dhoni remains one of India’s greatest captains and the biggest icon in Chennai Super Kings history. Under his leadership, CSK won five IPL trophies and became one of the most successful franchises in the league.

His calm captaincy, match-finishing skills, and loyalty to CSK made him a fan favourite across generations. Even today, the “Thala” chants at Chepauk show how deeply fans are connected to him.

MS Dhoni IPL salary from 2008 to 2026

Here’s a look at Dhoni’s IPL salary over the years:

2008 – Rs 6 crore

Rs 6 crore 2009 – Rs 6 crore

Rs 6 crore 2010 – Rs 6 crore

Rs 6 crore 2011 – Rs 8.28 crore

Rs 8.28 crore 2012 – Rs 8.28 crore

Rs 8.28 crore 2013 – Rs 8.28 crore

Rs 8.28 crore 2014 – Rs 12.5 crore

Rs 12.5 crore 2015 – Rs 12.5 crore

Rs 12.5 crore 2016 – Rs 12.5 crore

Rs 12.5 crore 2017 – Rs 12.5 crore

Rs 12.5 crore 2018 – Rs 15 crore

Rs 15 crore 2019 – Rs 15 crore

Rs 15 crore 2020 – Rs 15 crore

Rs 15 crore 2021 – Rs 15 crore

Rs 15 crore 2022 – Rs 12 crore

Rs 12 crore 2023 – Rs 12 crore

Rs 12 crore 2024 – Rs 12 crore

Rs 12 crore 2025 – Rs 4 crore

Rs 4 crore 2026 – Rs 4 crore

Will MS Dhoni play IPL 2027?

That is now the biggest question among cricket fans. While Dhoni has not completely ruled out another season, his fitness concerns continue to raise doubts.

For now, CSK fans are hoping that IPL 2026 was not the final chapter of one of the greatest players in IPL history.