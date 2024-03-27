Tracking Ram Charan’s salary from 2009 to 2024

Hyderabad: Today, Ram Charan is celebrating his 39th birthday. His journey in Tollywood has been nothing short of remarkable, shown by dedication, passion, and a line of blockbuster hits. Let’s take a closer look at his career growth and some of his iconic movies.

The Debut: Chirutha (2007)

Ram Charan burst onto the silver screen with his debut film, Chirutha. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, this action-packed thriller showcased Charan’s raw talent and charisma. Chirutha was a box office hit, and Charan’s performance earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut – South.

Magadheera (2009): A Game-Changer

Charan’s career took a huge leap with Magadheera. Directed by the visionary S. S. Rajamouli, this fantasy-action film became the highest-grossing Telugu movie of its time. The film’s success catapulted Charan into the limelight, winning him the Filmfare Award for Best Actor – Telugu.

Rangasthalam (2018): A Landmark Achievement

In “Rangasthalam”, Charan played the role of Chitti Babu, a hearing-impaired village mechanic. The film, directed by Sukumar, received critical acclaim and became a massive commercial success. He won his second Filmfare Award for Best Actor – Telugu.

RRR (2022): A Global Triumph

“RRR” marked a turning point in Charan’s career. Directed by Rajamouli, this period-action drama featured Charan as Alluri Sitarama Raju, a freedom fighter. The film’s grandeur, powerful performances, and captivating storyline resonated with audiences globally.

The song ‘Naatu Naatu’ won the Academy Award for Best Original Song, making it India’s first Oscar in this category. Charan’s portrayal earned him international recognition, and RRR became the third-highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

Remuneration Growth: From Chirutha to RC 17

Charan’s remuneration has witnessed exponential growth over the years. From reportedly being paid around Rs. 50 lakhs for Chirutha (2007). With Magadheera (2009), he established himself as the leading actor in the Telugu film industry. His remuneration started soaring after his second movie only.

By 2014, Charan was charging Rs 10 crore+ per movie. According to TOI, his salary in 2015 was Rs 12 crore.

Post this, he started taking movie profits too which further increased his fee. He then signed SS Rajamouli’s big-budget film ‘RRR’ for which he reportedly Rs 45 crore and the movie went on to become a massive hit in 2022. Ram Charan gained worldwide popularity after this project co-starring Jr NTR.

Cut to the present, he now commands a staggering fee ranging between Rs. 70 to 80 crores for his upcoming projects.

On the professional front, Ram Charan is gearing up for his upcoming film, ‘Game Changer’. The big-budget entertainer, helmed by director Shankar, will release in theatres in September 2024. The actor has also launched his upcoming film with director Buchi Babu Sana.