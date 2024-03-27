Watch: Ram Charan, Upasana’s daughter Klin Kaara’s face leaked

Hyderabad: Tollywood power couple Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela, who became parents to their daughter Klin Kaara last year, have been cautious about protecting their child’s privacy. Despite their efforts to keep their daughter away from the public eye, an unfortunate incident occurred during their recent visit to the Tirupati temple.

Celebrating Ram Charan’s 39th birthday, the couple embarked on a spiritual journey to seek blessings at the temple. Adorned in traditional attire, Ram Charan donned a silk kurta and dhoti, while Upasana chose a pink saree for the occasion.

However, their temple visit took an unexpected turn when they were surrounded by media personnel seeking glimpses of the couple and their newborn. Despite Upasana’s attempts to shield their daughter from the cameras, paparazzi managed to capture footage of the baby.

The video capturing the baby has since gone viral on social media, raising concerns about the invasion of the family’s privacy. As of now, neither Ram Charan nor Upasana has responded to the incident.

Amidst the frenzy surrounding celebrity lives, it is crucial to respect their privacy, especially concerning their newborns.

On the professional front, Ram Charan is gearing up for his upcoming film, ‘Game Changer’. The big-budget entertainer, helmed by director Shankar, will release in theatres in September 2024. The actor has also launched his upcoming film with director Buchi Babu Sana.