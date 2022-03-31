Traders demand extension of Numaish till April 17; protest early closure

Hyderabad: Traders at the All India Industrial Exhibition on Wednesday demanded that the duration of the Numaish be extended till April 17.

Earlier organizers of the exhibition had decided to conclude the annual event on April 8.

On Wednesday, a group of traders gathered outside the Exhibition society’s office at Nampally and demanded that the event be extended till April 17.

Speaking about the issue the exhibition society’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) Ravi Yada confirmed the same and said, “It is to be noted that owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the exhibition was postponed for a while. However, the Telangana government decided to permit Numaish to take place from February 25.”

“Owing to the confusion, traders at Numaish have incurred heavy loses over the last two years,” he added.

What is the Numaish?

The Exhibition Society conducts the All India Industrial Exhibition, Numaish, annually. The event is usually conducted between 4:00 pm and 10:30 pm on weekdays and from 4:00 pm to 11:00 pm on weekends.

Traders along with other business organizations from across the country participate in the event and set up stalls, to sell a wide range of products.

The managing committee expressed gratitude to all the government departments who have facilitated the smooth conduct of the event.