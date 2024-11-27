Traditional dairy still rules Hyderabad, finds report

Hyderabad: Hyderabad continues to hold a strong connection to traditional dairy products while gradually embracing modern options, according to the latest Milk Report released by Godrej Jersey on Tuesday. The report, published in conjunction with National Milk Day, highlights evolving consumer preferences in the city.

Curd emerged as the most preferred dairy product in Hyderabad, with 81% of consumers choosing it, followed by ghee at 70%. Traditional favorites like paneer and butter also enjoy significant popularity, with 60% and 59% consumer preferences, respectively.

Modern dairy options are also gaining traction among consumers. Flavored milk appeals to 47% of respondents, while yogurt has been embraced by 46%, indicating a shift towards contemporary choices. The findings were part of a study conducted in connection with National Milk Day and titled “Bottoms Up…India Says Cheers to Milk!”.

The comprehensive survey, which covered cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, and Kolkata, explored consumer preferences for dairy products, their quality expectations, and willingness to pay for premium options.

Commenting on the evolving dairy landscape, Bhupendra Suri, CEO of Godrej Jersey, said, “Indian consumers uniquely balance traditional favorites with openness to modern dairy innovations. From staples like curd and ghee to emerging options like yogurt and flavored milk, today’s consumers prioritize both quality and nutrition.”

The report revealed that 51% of Hyderabad consumers prioritize milk quality when purchasing dairy products, aligning with a national average of 54%. This awareness underscores the growing demand for unadulterated, premium farm-to-home milk.

The survey, conducted by YouGov, also found that consumers are increasingly willing to invest in superior dairy products for assured safety and nutrition.