Traffic advisory for Messi’s match at Uppal stadium on Dec 13

Hyderabad: In view of the Messi Tour and Live Event at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal, on Saturday, December 13, traffic diversions have been put in place under the limits of the Uppal traffic police station.

Heavy vehicles will be diverted between 12:00 pm and 11:50 pm. Diversion paths are given as follows:

Heavy vehicles from Ghatkesar to Uppal will be diverted at HMDA Uppal Bhagyanath entrance at Mehfil Hotel towards Nagole – LB Nagar.

Vehicles from LB Nagar to Uppal will be diverted at U Turn at Nagole Metro Station towards Nagole U Turn – HMDA Bhagyanth–Toyota U Turn – Boduppal – Chengicherla – IOCL Cherlapally or Ghatkesar.

Vehicles from Tarnaka to Uppal will be diverted at Habsiguda X Road towards Nacharam – NFC Rotary – IOCL Cherlapally – Ghatkesar.

Vehicles from Ramanthapur to Uppal will be diverted at Street No 8 towards Habsiguda X Roads – Nacharam – NFC Rotary – IOCL Cherlapally – Ghatkesar.

Vehicles from Warangal towards Hyderabad via Uppal shall take the ORR at Ghatkesar and proceed via Abdullapurmet – LB Nagar – Dilsukhnagar.

Vehicles from Hyderabad towards Warangal via Uppal shall proceed through LB Nagar – Hayathnagar and take the ORR at Abdullapurmet to reach Warangal.



Moderate traffic congestion is expected between 2:00 pm and 11:50 pm from Falaknuma to Uppal via Santoshnagar and from Secunderabad to Uppal via Habsiguda. Citizens are requested to avoid these routes and take alternative routes.

Parking spaces

Ten major parking locations have been identified for the event. Nine of these are situated outside the RGIC Stadium within a 1 km radius for general public use, and one designated parking area is inside the stadium exclusively for pass holders (VVIP/VIP).

Vehicles without valid passes will not be allowed beyond the EK Minar and LG Godown check-posts.

For the general public, parking spaces have been designated at Penguin, Telangana Industrial Area Local Authorities (TGIALA), Little Flower Junior College and municipal ground on the Uppal X-Roads to Habsiguda route.

On the Uppal X-Roads to Ramanthapur route, spots have been designated at JAIN Parking, Sand Adda, Modern Bakery, Eenadu office and Vasu Pharma.

2,500 police personnel deployed

Rachakonda police have made elaborate bandobust arrangements in coordination with different wings, including the security wing, traffic, law and order, mounted police, Vajra, and firefighting squad etc. All in all, a total of 2,500 police personnel have been deployed for the event.

Gate No. 1 has been reserved exclusively for players and VVIPs, while spectators are allowed through gates as per their ticketing and evacuation plan.

A total of 450 CCTV cameras have been installed, including at vehicle check points, parking places and en route parking areas.

Entry allowed only with passes

Entry for spectators is allowed only by producing a valid ticket or pass. The general public will need to get the QRs on the soft copies of their tickets scanned to be allowed inside the stadium.

The QR codes will only be valid for one use, after which the pass holders will be issued physical passes with bar codes.

Any attempt to enter by unofficial methods will be a criminal offence, and cases will be registered against such persons.

Laptops, banners, water bottles, cameras, cigarettes, umbrellas, electronic items, matchboxes, lighters, sharp metal/plastic objects, binoculars, writing pens, batteries, helmets, perfumes, bags and eatables will be allowed inside the stadium.

The public will be allowed inside 3 hours before the match, that is at 4:00 pm.

Ambulances, SHE teams and vendor supervising teams (to control the vendors’ rates as prescribed by the authorities) have been deployed for the convenience of the public.

Vendors are prohibited outside the stadium, and special teams will be on the move to keep watch on the sale of black tickets.