Traffic advisory issued ahead of President’s visit to Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Ahead of the President of India’s visit, the Hyderabad police have issued a traffic advisory on November 21 and November 22.

Commuters are advised to plan their travel as traffic will be either halted or diverted at several key junctions during the President’s movement.

Following are traffic diversions across Hyderabad:

On Thursday, November 21 between 5:30 pm to 9:00 pm, traffic in disruptions are expected at Panjagutta Junction, Greenlands Junction, Begumpet Flyover, HPS Out Gate, Shyam Lal Building, PPNT Flyover, Airport Y Junction, Monappa Junction, Yashoda Hospital, Katriya Hotel, Raj Bhavan Road, VV Statue, Khairatabad Flyover, Necklace Rotary, NTR Marg, Telugu Thalli Junction, Katta Maisamma, Iqbal Minar, Old Ambedkar Statue Junction, Tank Bund, NTR Stadium, and Ashok Nagar Junction.

On Friday, November 22 between 9:30 am and 12:15 pm traffic in Hyderabad will be affected at Raj Bhavan Road, VV Statue, KCP Ansari Manzil, Taj Krishna, Road No. 1/7, NFCL, Sagar Society, NTR Bhavan, Jubilee Hills Check Post, Road No. 45 Junction, Cable Bridge, Road No. 65, Panjagutta Flyover, Monappa Junction, and Begumpet Airport.

The Hyderabad traffic police have urged citizens to contact 9010203626 for real-time travel assistance. Citizens can also report inconveniences or seek updates through social media.

The police have also requested the public’s cooperation to ensure smooth traffic management during the President’s visit to Hyderabad.

President Droupadi Murmu is set to visit Hyderabad on Friday to inaugurate LokManthan-2024, a colloquium of nationalist thinkers, at Shilpakala Vedika in Shilparamam. The event, organized by Prajna Pravah, a group of ‘nation-first’ intellectuals, researchers, and academicians, will feature discussions and debates on a range of thought-provoking topics.

The exhibition and cultural programmes for Lok Manthan are slated to begin between November 21 and November 24. A host of dignitaries including former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, and others are expected to attend the event.