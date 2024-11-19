No drone zone across Madhapur ahead of President’s visit to Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Ahead of President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to Hyderabad, the Cyberabad police commissioner issued a notice prohibiting the flying of drones inside Madhapur police station limits on Friday, November 22.

The notice prohibits paragliders, remote-controlled drones and microlight aircraft to prevent potential threats from terrorist or antisocial elements during the President’s visit.

The prohibitory orders are also applicable to media houses who plan to live telecast or photograph the event.

President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the LokManthan-2024, a colloquium of nationalist thinkers, at Shilpakala Vedika in Shilparamam of Hyderabad on Friday.

The programme is being organised by Prajna Pravah, an organisation of ‘nation-first’ intellectuals, researchers, and academicians, the event will feature debates on various topics.

The exhibition and cultural programmes for Lok Manthan are slated to begin between November 21 and November 24.

A host of dignitaries including former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, and others are expected to attend the event.

LokManthan, a biennial event, was previously held in Bhopal, Ranchi, and Guwahati, starting in 2016.