Traffic advisory issued ahead of President’s visit to Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In anticipation of the President of India visiting Hyderabad as chief guest for the 21st Convocation of NALSAR University on Saturday, September 28, a traffic advisory has been issued to ensure the convenience of the general public.

Congestion is expected along key routes during the event, specifically between 11:00 am and 4:00 pm. The details of the affected routes are as follows:

Traffic will be impacted from Hakimpet Y Junction, proceeding via NISA, Telangana sports school, Thumukunta Y Junction, Bits Junction, Rotary, Orange Bowl, Nalsar X Road (left turn), Peddamma Colony, and a right turn into the Nalsar University Auditorium. Congestion is anticipated from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm.

Following the event, the route will include Nalsar University Auditorium, Nalsar Main Gate (left turn), Peddamma Colony, Nalsar X Road (right turn), Shamirpet PS, Orange Bowl, Rotary, Bits Junction, Thumukunta Y Junction, Telangana Sports, and NISA via Hakimpet Y Junction, leading into Hyderabad limits. This route will experience congestion from 2:30 pm to 4:00 pm.

Hyderabad traffic police have advised the public to plan their travel routes accordingly and cooperate to ensure a smooth flow of traffic. Travellers are encouraged to consider alternate routes to avoid delays.

NALSAR university to host 21st convocation with president of India as chief guest

The 21st Annual Convocation of NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, is set to take place at 12:00 pm at the university’s campus in Justice City, Shamirpet. The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, will deliver the convocation address as the chief guest.

The convocation is scheduled between 12:00 pm and 1:30 pm in the university’s auditorium, where around 50 gold medals will be awarded to the top-performing students. Degrees in LLM, BA LLB (Honours), MBA, and various other programmes will be conferred upon successful candidates during the ceremony.