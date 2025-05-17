Traffic advisory issued as Miss World contestants set to visit Secretariat

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Miss World contestants’ visit to the Telangana Secretariat and the carnival at Upper Tank Bund on May 18, Hyderabad police have announced a traffic advisory with diversions in place from 3 pm to 10 pm.

Hyderabad police issue traffic diversions

At Ambedkar Statue junction, vehicles coming from Secretariat will not be allowed towards Upper Tank Bund and will be diverted towards Liberty. Similarly, traffic coming from Liberty will not be permitted to proceed towards Hyderabad’s Upper Tank Bund and will be redirected towards Telugu Thalli.

At the Sailing Club junction, vehicles heading from Karbala Maidan will be diverted towards Kavadiguda. Likewise, traffic from DBR Mills will not be allowed to continue towards Upper Tank Bund and will be diverted towards Goshala–Kavadiguda.

For the convenience of the public attending the event, parking arrangements have been made at NTR Stadium. Additional one-side road parking has been permitted along the stretch from Old Ambedkar to Lepakshi, from Sailing Club to Children’s Park, and from Buddha Bhavan to PV Marg.

Due to the anticipated high footfall and traffic diversions, several junctions in Hyderabad are expected to witness congestion between 3 pm and 10 pm. These include Ambedkar Statue, Sailing Club, DBR Mills, Secretariat Junction, Iqbal Minar, VV Statue Junction, Liberty, and Indira Gandhi Rotary.

Commuters are advised to avoid these areas during the specified time and opt for alternate routes to ensure smooth travel.