Traffic advisory issued for IPL 2026 matches to be played in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In view of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) matches scheduled at the Uppal Stadium (Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium), a traffic advisory has been issued.

Three IPL matches have been played in the stadium. The advisory is for the remaining four – April 21, May 3, May 6 and May 22.

Commuters will face heavy traffic from Nagole to Habsiguda via Uppal Junction and from Boduppal to Amberpet via Uppal Junction and Ramanthapur between 12 noon and 12 midnight on April 21 when Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) face Delhi Capitals. Citizens should use alternate routes.

Heavy vehicle diversion in Hyderabad for IPL matches

Heavy vehicles coming from Ghatkesar to Uppal will be diverted at HMDA Uppal Bhagayath entrance near Mehfil Hotel towards Nagole-LB Nagar. Heavy vehicles travelling from LB Nagar to Uppal will be diverted at Nagole Metro Station towards Nagole U-turn-HMDA Bhagayath-Toyota U-turn-Boduppal-Chengicherla-IOCL Cherlapally-Ghatkesar. Vehicles from Tarnaka to Uppal will be diverted at Habsiguda X Road towards Nacharam-NFC Rotary-IOCL Cherlapally-Ghatkesar. Vehicles from Ramanthapur to Uppal will be diverted at Street No. 8 towards Habsiguda X Roads-Nacharam-NFC Rotary-IOCL Cherlapally-Ghatkesar. Vehicles from Warangal towards Hyderabad via Uppal should take the ORR at Ghatkesar and proceed through Abdullapurmet-LB Nagar-Dilsukhnagar. Vehicles travelling from Hyderabad to Warangal via Uppal should proceed through LB Nagar-Hayathnagar and take the ORR at Abdullapurmet.

Parking arrangements in Uppal Stadium

For the April 21 match, five major parking locations have been identified, where four are outside the stadium within a 500-metre radius for the general public, while one parking area inside the stadium is reserved for pass holders (VVIP/VIP).

From LB Nagar to Uppal Stadium: Park at DSL open places and Modern Bakers, or on the pavement of the industrial lane from LG Godown Junction to Chemveda Junction on the road towards Ramanthapur. From Habsiguda to Uppal Stadium: Park at Penguin Parking and TG IALA Parking near RGIC Stadium after taking a U-turn at Survey of India and next to EK Minar. From Ramanthapur to Uppal Stadium: After taking a U-turn at DSL Mall towards Ramanthapur, park at DSL open places and Modern Bakers, or on the pavement of the industrial lane from LG Godown Junction to Chemveda Junction.

Public are adviced to use public transport to avoid getting stuck on the roads.