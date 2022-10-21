Traffic advisory issued for roadshows on Hyderabad-Vijaywada highway

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police on Friday issued a traffic advisory ahead of roadshows planned by various political parties in the build-up to the Munugode by-polls, scheduled to take place on November 3.

The roadshow will be held between Andol Maisamma Temple to Choutuppal town on Vijayawada National Highway. Heavy traffic is expected on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway between 4:00 pm and 10:00 pm.

The Rachakonda police have urged commuters travelling from Vijayawada, Suryapet and Nalgonda intending to go to Hyderabad via the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway, have been suggested to proceed on the highway via Bhongir – Nalgonda Road via Ramannapet, Valigonda.

While arriving in Hyderabad from Vijayawada commuters are requested to take a right at Chityal X Road, – Bhongir Nalgonda X Road via Ramannapet, Nagaram X Road Valigonda Road, take left at Bhongir-Warangal highway to Bibi Nagar Gudur Toll Plaza.

Take the left at ORR Ghatkesar – ORR Pedda Amberper Vijayawada Hyderabad highway. Vehicles towards Bangalore Highway and Mumbai Highway can proceed on ORR.

Those commuting from Hyderabad to Vijaywada are requested to take the left at ORR Pedda Amberper Vijayawada-Hyderabad Highway – ORR Ghatkesar-Bibi Nagar Gudur Toll Plaza – Service Road at Bhongir highway-Valigonda Road on Bhongir-Nalgonda Road –Nagaram cross road.

Similarly, those coming from Ramannapet X Road are requested to take a right at the Chityal Cross Road.

Citizens are advised to take alternate routes to reach their destination in view of the above diversions/restrictions and traffic congestion. The traffic diversions and road closures will be removed as soon as the processions are over.