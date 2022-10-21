Hyderabad: Sewerage Treatment Plant capacity to be increased to curb Hussain Sagar pollution

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has decided to double the capacity of sewerage treatment plants(STP) in order to curb pollution in Hussain Sagar.

The authority is set to upgrade the STPs, the existing ones range from 5 mld to 60 mld. The HMDA is also planning to enhance tertiary treatment, including Operation and Maintenance (O&M) around the lake for 20 years and creating the necessary infrastructure for waste management.

The STPs which are currently functioning under Hussainsagar Lake Project (HSLP) were constructed in collaboration with a Japanese firm between 2012-14. These were constructed to reduce pollution in Hussain Sagar.

Also Read Hyderabadi woman stuck in Oman, son seeks govt help

The enhancement of STPs will be based on the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) on a design, finance, build, own, operate, and transfer (DFBOOT) basis. The treated water will be utilised for non-domestic purposes and it might also be diverted to the Musi river.