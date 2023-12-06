Traffic advisory issued for swearing-in of Telangana CM at LB Stadium

Hyderabad: In anticipation of the swearing-in ceremony of Anumula Revanth Reddy as the chief minister (CM) of Telangana State at LB Stadium on December 7, a traffic advisory has been issued to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

The restrictions are likely to be implemented between 10 am and 5 pm. Traffic will be either stopped or diverted at the following places/routes on a need basis.

Traffic coming from AR Petrol Pump Jn. (Public Gardens) towards BJR Statue will not be allowed and will be diverted towards Nampally and Chapel Road. Traffic coming from SBI Gun Foundry will not be allowed towards BJR Circle and will be diverted towards Chapel Road. Traffic coming from Basheerbagh towards BJR Statue will not be allowed and will be diverted towards King Koti/Old MLA Qtrs road. Traffic coming from the Sujatha School lane towards the Khan Lateef Khan building will be diverted at the Sujatha School junction towards Nampally Station Road.

Junctions to be avoided

Panjagutta, VV Statue, Rajiv Gandhi Statue (Monappa), Nirankari, Old PS Saifabad, Lakdikapool, Iqbal Minar, Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabad Traffic Police Complex, Basheerbagh, BJR Statue Circle, SBI Gunfoundry, Abids Circle, A.R. Petrol Pump (Public Gardens), Nampally, KLK Building, Liberty, Himayath Nagar, Assembly, MJ Market and Hyderguda

RTC Buses

The RTC Buses plying from Ravindra Bharathi towards BJR Statue should avoid the L.B. Stadium main Gate i.e. in front of Khan Lateef Khan Building and take a diversion at A.R. Petrol (Public Gardens) bunk towards Nampally Station Road.

Citizens are requested to take alternate routes to reach their destinations avoid the above routes during the specified timings and cooperate with the Traffic Police.