Traffic curbs for Hanuman Jayanthi procession in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commission CV Anand has notified the traffic restrictions for the Hanuman Jayanthi procession in the city on Saturday. The procession will cover a distance of 12 kilometers.

The main procession which will start at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday will start from Gowliguda Ram Mandir and proceed to Hanuman Mandir Tadban, Secunderabad. It will follow the following route:

Gowliguda Ram Mandir, Putlibowli X roads, Andhra Bank X roads, Koti, Tilak Road, Sultan Bazar ‘X’ Roads, Ram Koti ‘X’ roads, Kachiguda ‘X’ roads, Veer Savarkar Statue, Narayanguda YMCA, Chikkadpally ‘X’ Roads, RTC ‘X’ roads, Ashok Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, back side Viceroy Hotel, Praga Tools, Kavadiguda, Bansilalpet Grave yards, Bible house, City Light Hotel, Bata Show Room, Ujjaini Mahankali Temple, Ramgopalpet PS, Paradise X Roads, CTO Junction, Royal Lee Palace, Brookebond, Imperial Garden, Mastan Casfe and Hanuman Mandir Tadban.

Another procession that will start from Karmanghat Hanuman temple (Rachakonda Commissionerate Jurisdiction) will join the main procession at DM&HS, Women’s Junction.

It will enter into Hyderabad limits at Champet and follow the following route before joining the main procession.

Champapet X Rd – IS Sadan – Dhobhighat- Saidabad Colony Road – Shankeshwar Bazar – Saroor Nagar Tank – Rajiv Gandhi Statue , Dilsukhnagar – Moosaram Bagh Junction – Malakpet – Nalgonda X Road – Azampura Rotary – Chaderghat X Road.

Traffic curbs in Hyderabad

During the procession in Hyderabad, traffic restrictions will be imposed at various places in the city. Following are the different diversion points as announced by the Hyderabad Police.

When procession starts at Ram Mandir Gowliguda

Traffic coming from Afzalgunj side will be stopped at Shankar Sher Hotel and traffic will be diverted towards SA Mosque and Bademia Petrol Pump towards MGBS. Traffic coming from Bademiya petrol pump and SA Mosque vice versa will not be allowed towards and will be diverted towards Afzalgunj T Junction. Traffic coming from Shankar Sher hotel by lanes will be stopped at Gowliguda Chaman and diverted towards BSNL Lane Jambagh and MGBS old Station road.

When procession reaches Puthlibowli X road

Traffic coming from Rangamahal diverted towards CBS Traffic coming from Banke Street will be diverted at GPO Abids (Big Bazar) towards MJ Market Traffic will be stopped at Yousufain company and will not allowed towards Bank street, Koti. Traffic coming from Ramkoti will not be allowed to take Right turn and diverted towards Chadharghat. Traffic coming from Chadharghat will not be allowed towards Andhra Bank, Koti and diverted towards Ram Koti at DM&HS.

When procession reaches Andhra Bank, Koti

Traffic coming from Chaderghat will be stopped at Chaderghat X road and diverted towards Nimboli Adda and Rangmahal

When procession reaches at DM&HS

Traffic coming towards Badichowdi will be diverted at Kachiguda X road towards Tourist Hospital. Traffic will be directed at Pragathi Tiffin Centre (Hanuman Tekdi) towards Boggula Kunta. Traffic will be stopped at Boggulakunta X road and diverted towards boggullakunta and Abids road.

When procession reaches Ramkoti X Road

Before the procession reaches Ramkoti X road traffic will be stopped at Boggulakunta X Road and diverted towards King Koti lane troop bazar. Traffic will be diverted at Eden Garden T Junction towards King Koti and will not be allowed towards Ramkoti X Rd.

When procession reaches Kachiguda X Road

Traffic coming from Station road and other by lanes will be stopped at Lingampally X road and diverted towards Post office Road and Chappal Bazar. Traffic coming from YMCA will not be allowed towards Kacheguda X Roads and diverted at YMCA towards Reddy College.

When procession reaches Rajmohalla Chilla

Traffic coming from Shalimar theatre road will not be allowed towards Rajmohalla and diverted at Shalimar towards Eden Gardens.

When procession reaches at YMCA

Traffic coming from Cemetery will not be allowed towards YMCA and diverted at Water tank towards Melkote park. Traffic coming from Barkatpura will not be allowed towards YMCA and diverted at Reddy College towards Narayanaguda Flyover.

When procession reaches Narayanaguda X Road

Traffic coming from Himayath Nagar Y Junction will not be allowed towards Narayanaguda X Road and will be diverted towards flyover. Traffic coming from Crown Cafe will not be allowed towards Narayanaguda X Road and will be diverted towards flyover.

When procession reaches RTC X Road

Traffic coming from Musheerabad will not be allowed towards RTC X Roads and will be diverted at Metro café towards Ramnagar Fish Market Road. Traffic coming from Hindi Mahavidyalay will not be allowed towards RTC X Roads and will be diverted at VST towards Baghlingampally. Traffic coming from Indira Park will not be allowed towards RTC X Roads and will be diverted at Indira Park towards Dharna Chowk.

When procession reaches Ashok Nagar X Road

Traffic coming from Gandhi Nagar T Junction will not be allowed towards Ashok nagar X Roads and will be diverted towards Lower Tank Bund. Traffic coming from Street No.9 Himayath Nagar will not be allowed towards Ashok nagar X Roads and will be diverted towards Narayanaguda Flyover.

When procession reaches Gandhi Nagar T Junction

Traffic coming from Kawadiguda will not be allowed towards Gandhi Nagar T Junction and will be diverted towards Sailing Club (Upper Tank Bund). Traffic coming from DBR Mill will not be allowed towards Gandhi Nagar T Jn. and will be diverted towards Children’s park (Upper Tank Bund).

When procession reaches Kawadiguda X Road

Traffic coming from Musheerabad will not be allowed towards Kawadiguda and will be diverted towards RTC X Road. Traffic coming from Jabbar Complex will not be allowed towards Kawadiguda and will be diverted towards Karbala. Maidan. Traffic coming from Sailing Club will not be allowed towards Kawadiguda and will be diverted towards Upper Tank Bund.

When procession reaches at CGO Towers

Traffic coming from Bansilalpet Kaman will not be allowed towards CGO Towers and will be diverted at Jabbar Complex towards Karbala.

When procession reaches at R.P. Road (Bible House)

Traffic coming from Karbala Maidan towards Bible House will not be allowed towards RP Road and will be diverted at Karbala Maidan towards Ranigunj, Paradise and Patny. Traffic coming from Kawadiguda Towards Bible House will not be allowed and diverted at Kawadiguda towards Sailing club. Traffic coming from Patny will not be allowed towards Bible House and diverted at Patney towards Paradise.

When procession reaches Old PS Ramgopalpet

Traffic coming from Ranigunj towards Rocha Bazar will not be allowed and will be diverted at Ranugunj towards Minister’s Road. Traffic coming from CTO towards Rocha Bazar will not be allowed and will be diverted at CTO towards SBI.

When procession reaches Paradise Junction

Traffic Coming from Bowenpally, Tabund and Balamrai towards CTO will be diverted at Balamrai towards Anna Nagar , Classic Gardens, Rajiv Gandhi Statue.

When procession reaches Brook Bond

Traffic coming from Tivoli Theatre towards Brook Bond will not be allowed and will be diverted at Tivoli towards Trimulgherry.

When procession reaches Mastan Café Road

Traffic coming from Bowenpally Market towards Diamond Point will not be allowed and will be diverted at Bowenpally Market towards Thrimalgherry.

When procession reaches Tadbund Hanuman Temple

Traffic coming from Brook Bond and Sikh Village will not be allowed towards temple and diverted towards Bapuji Nagar.

Apart from traffic restrictions, the Hyderabad police also notified the suggested routes to be traveled between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. They are:

Commuters coming from Lakdikapool intending to go towards Dilsukh Nagar OR South Zone via Basheerbagh, Old MLA Quarters, Himayathnagar Y Junction, Narayanaguda fly Over, Barkathpura, Fever Hospital, Right Turn Tilak Nagar Road, 6 No. Junction, Ali Café X Raod, Moosarambagh, Dilsukhnagar. Commuters coming from Dilsukh Nagar intending to go towards Mehdipatnam via Koti and DM&HS are suggested to take a route via LB Nagar, Uppal, Tarnaka, Secunderabad OR via LB Nagar, Chandrayangutta, Aramghar, Attapur, Mehdipatnam.

Suggested route to be traveled between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. is:

Commuters coming from Lakdikapool towards Secunderabad Station or Uppal are suggested to take a route via VV Statue, Somajiguda, Greenlands, Begumpet Fly Over, Prakashnagar Fly Over, Paradise Flyover after getting down here commuters may take Left to JBS or Right to Sec’bad Station OR straight towards St. John Rotary for Uppal.

Residents of Hyderabad are advised to plan their commuting taking the restrictions into consideration. The commutators can also contact Traffic Control Room (040 2785 2482) and Traffic Help Line (9010203626) for any travel information.

Security for Hanuman Jayanthi procession in Hyderabad

Hyderabad police will make tight security arrangements for the procession to be taken out in the city to mark Hanuman Jayanthi.

Police have chalked out an elaborate security plan for the ensuing procession that draws hordes of devotees. Guidelines were given to all SHOs to be vigilant in law and order, security arrangements, and to coordinate with field level officers of other government departments.

This will be the second major religious procession to be taken out in the city in less than a week.

Ram Navami Shobha Yatra was taken out on Sunday. Thousands of devotees participated in the procession, held after a gap of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.