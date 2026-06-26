Traffic curbs for Kempegowda Jayanti in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has decided to celebrate Kempegowda Jayanti 2026 in a grand manner on June 27. The state-level celebrations will be held at the newly developed Kempegowda Layout under the jurisdiction of the Kengeri Traffic Police Station in Bengaluru.

In view of the large-scale event, the Bengaluru Traffic Police have announced traffic diversions and restrictions on roads surrounding the venue, including Mysuru Road, Kommaghatta Main Road, Kengeri Satellite Town, Magadi Main Road, and other adjoining roads. The traffic advisory was issued through the official social media handle of the Bengaluru Traffic Police.

40,000 to 50,000 people expected

The event is expected to witness the participation of Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, ministers, legislators, and nearly 40,000 to 50,000 members of the public. To ensure smooth traffic management and public safety, restrictions will be in force from 6:00 am to 4:00 pm, with alternative routes suggested for commuters.

Traffic restrictions and alternate routes

Goods vehicles will not be allowed to ply on Mysuru Road from Marigold School Junction to Bhimanakuppe Junction between 6 am and 4 pm. As an alternative, goods vehicles are advised to travel via Challaghatta Metro Station and the NICE Road corridor.

All goods transport vehicles will be prohibited from operating between Kommaghatta Junction (Kengeri Club) and Hosakere Village Junction during the restricted hours.

Vehicles heading towards the Peripheral Road should instead use the Visvesvaraya Layout Ring Road via Ullalu to reach Magadi Road.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police have also cautioned motorists to expect slow-moving traffic from 6:00 am to 4:00 pm on the following stretches:

Mysuru Road: Madhu Junction to Kumbalagodu Junction. NICE Road: Sompura Toll to Magadi Main Road Junction. Challaghatta Main Road. Kengeri Satellite Town: From Rainbow Bridge towards Kommaghatta.

Motorists have been advised to plan their journeys in advance, use the designated alternate routes, and cooperate with traffic personnel to avoid congestion during the Kempegowda Jayanti celebrations.