Traffic curbs imposed in view of President’s visit to Hyderabad

The restrictions will be in effect from 9 am to 7 pm on Saturday.

Updated: 27th September 2024 8:22 am IST
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police have imposed traffic curbs in view of the visit of the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, to the city.

The restrictions will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

The Hyderabad police have instructed the public to avoid the following junctions:

  1. Begumpet
  2. Hyderabad Public School
  3. PNT Junction
  4. Rasoolpura
  5. CTO Junction
  6. Plaza
  7. Tivoli
  8. Secunderabad Club
  9. Karkhana
  10. Trimulgherry Crossroads
  11. Lothkunta
  12. Bollarum
  13. Rashtrapathi Nilayam and surrounding junctions
Instructing people to avoid these junctions, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) P. Viswa Prasad mentioned that there may be traffic congestion on roads leading to these areas.

