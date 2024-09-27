Traffic curbs imposed in view of President’s visit to Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police have imposed traffic curbs in view of the visit of the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, to the city.

The restrictions will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

The Hyderabad police have instructed the public to avoid the following junctions:

Begumpet Hyderabad Public School PNT Junction Rasoolpura CTO Junction Plaza Tivoli Secunderabad Club Karkhana Trimulgherry Crossroads Lothkunta Bollarum Rashtrapathi Nilayam and surrounding junctions

Instructing people to avoid these junctions, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) P. Viswa Prasad mentioned that there may be traffic congestion on roads leading to these areas.