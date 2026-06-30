Traffic curbs on OP Chatrinaka-Kandikal Gate stretch from July 1

Hyderabad: Traffic diversions have been announced in view of ongoing road works from OP Chatrinaka to the starting point of Kandikal Gate Flyover, effective from July 1 till its completion.

Traffic diversions

All vehicles from Nallavagu Graveyard towards Kandikal Gate Flyover will be diverted towards Old Gutta at Nallavagu Graveyard U-turn.

Commuters from Lal Darwaza towards OP Chatrinaka will be diverted towards Engine Bowli at Baba Barlane.

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Those proceeding from Gowlipura towards OP Chatrinaka will be diverted towards Lal Darwaza at OP Chatrinaka.

Commuters proceeding from Uppuguda towards OP Chatrinaka will not be allowed and will be diverted towards Gowlipura at Panchamukhi Hanuman Temple.