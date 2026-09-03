Traffic diversions announced for repair works at Attapur

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic police have announced week -long diversions for pipeline repair under the Attapur bridge at Attapur from September 4 to11.

The diversions will be in place from 10 PM on September 4. Commuters are requested to avoid Attapur Bridge (Hyderguda Village Graveyard), near Bapughat, Langer Houz, and follow the traffic diversions.

Vehicles coming from Tippu Khan Bridge and Narsingi are advised to proceed via Bapughat Road – Langer House – Moghal Ka Nala Pillar Number102.

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Commuters moving from Attapur and Upperpally are advised to proceed via Moghal Ka Nala Pillar 102 – Langer Houz – Bapughat – Tippukhan.

Traffic moving from Nanal Nagar and Bapughat Road intending to go towards Rajendranagar via Attapur Bridge, Bapughat, is advised to proceed via Lakshmi Nagar Road or Langer Houz Road – Moghal Ka Nala Pillar 102.