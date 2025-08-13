Traffic diversions for Independence Day in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Traffic police have issued an advisory in view of Independence Day celebrations taking place at Rani Mahal Lawns, Golconda Fort, on Friday, August 15.

The road from Ramdevguda to Golconda Fort will be closed for general vehicular traffic from 06:00 am to 12:00 pm. On the other hand, traffic at the Secunderabad Parade grounds will be diverted at Tivoli Junction towards Brooke Bond and NCC Junction. Meanwhile, traffic coming from Tivoli towards Plaza will be restricted from 06:00 am to 10:00 am.

Traffic will be diverted at the following routes on a need basis:

On Golf Club Lane, traffic coming from 7 Tombs towards Golconda fort will be diverted towards Jamali Darwaza.

At Golconda Bus Stop, traffic coming from GHMC Ground, GHMC Island will be diverted towards Mothi Mahal X Road.

At Tawakal Store, Bada Bazar, traffic coming from Bada Bazar towards Golconda Fort will be diverted towards GHMC Island.

At Ibrahim Medical Hall, traffic coming from Chota Bazar towards Golconda fort will be diverted towards Mothi Darwaza.

Traffic coming from Narsingi and Tippu Khan Bridge towards Golconda Fort will be diverted at Ramdevguda Junction.

The following places have been designated for the parking of vehicles:

Bala Hissar to Bada Bazar mosque has been designated for the parking of VIP ministers’ and MLAs’ vehicles

Parking place near the Golconda Bus Stop has been designated for senior government officials

Football/Boys’ Ground located opposite Golconda Law and Order police station has been designated for government and non-government dignitaries

GHMC/ Owaisi ground’s parking place has been designated for police and government officials

Parking at Area Hospital, Golconda, has been designated for awardees and press media

Parking at 7 Tombs, Deccan Park and Huda Park has been designated for the general public.

Residents around the venue are requested not to park any vehicles on the main roads leading to Golconda Fort and to follow signage to reach the Fort.

The public has been advised to follow traffic updates on the social media handles of the Hyderabad Traffic police. In case of emergencies, people are advised to contact the traffic helpline at 9010203626.