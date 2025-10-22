Traffic diversions for Sadar Utsav Mela in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In view of the Sadar Utsav Mela being celebrated at YMCA Grounds in Narayanaguda, Hyderabad, from 7:00 pm on October 22 till 4:00 am on October 23, the Hyderabad police will be diverting vehicles from the following places.

Traffic coming from Ramkoti / Lingampalli X Roads towards YMCA will be diverted at Kachiguda X Roads towards Tourist / Sultan Bazar.

Traffic going from Vittalwadi X Roads towards Rajmohalla Chilla will be diverted at Padmashali Bhavan towards Ramkoti X Roads.

Similarly, traffic from Old MLA Quarters / Cemetery towards YMCA will be diverted at Vittalwadi X Roads towards Ramkoti X Roads RTC X Roads / Crown Café and at Narayanaguda X Roads towards Himayathnagar Y Junction.

Traffic from Narayanaguda X Roads towards RBVRR College will be diverted at Baba Tent House towards Crown Café Bagh Lingampally Colony and at Reddy College Junction towards Baba Tent House.

Vehicles coming from Barkathpura Chaman towards YMCA will be diverted at Post Office Junction towards Crown Café Crown Café → Lingampally X Roads and at Post Office Junction towards Barkathpura Chaman.

Traffic from Lingampally X Roads / Lingampally Colony towards RBVRR College will be diverted at Matha Temple towards Post Office Junction Kachiguda X Roads towards Post Office Junction and at Lingampally X Roads towards Tourist Junction via Barkathpura Chaman.

Vehicles will not be allowed from Tourist Junction towards Lingampally X Roads and will be diverted towards Barkathpura Chaman.

RTC bus diversions

RTC Buses plying between Secunderabad and Koti must avoid the route via YMCA Circle and Narayanaguda X Roads and take an alternate route from Barkathpura towards Post Office Junction to Bagh Lingampally to VST to RTC X Roads.

Parking Advisory

Sadar Mela visitors can park their vehicles at Keshav Memorial College Grounds which has a capacity of 400 two-wheelers and 400 four-wheelers.

For traffic updates, follow the Hyderabad traffic police at their X handle @HYDTP or in case of emergencies, reach out through the helpline number 9010203626.