Sadar festival: HC seeks Telangana govt reply on steps to curb animal cruelty

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has directed the state government to submit details of measures taken to prevent cruelty against animals during the Sadar festival.

The order came during the hearing of a petition filed by A Goutham from Karimnagar district, who complained that despite submitting a representation to the Director General of Police on October 9 requesting action to curb animal cruelty before granting permissions for the celebrations, there was no response.

The petitioner’s counsel argued that incidents of cruelty have significantly increased in the name of Sadar, alleging that bulls and oxen are being subjected to severe abuse by tying ropes to their noses and dragging them in public.

He urged the court to instruct authorities to register cases against violators under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Responding to the plea, the government counsel sought additional time to verify whether the police had issued any permissions for the festival.

The High Court subsequently issued notices to the Principal Secretary of the Animal Husbandry Department and the Commissioners of Police of Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Ramagundam, directing them to file counter-affidavits.

The court adjourned the further hearing to October 27.