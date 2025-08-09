Traffic diversions for War 2 film pre-release event in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions have been announced ahead of pre-release event of War-2 movie in Hyderabad on Sunday, August 11. The precautionary move by the city police comes especially as a stampede took place during the release of Pushpa 2 last year when actor Allu Arjun turned up at a theater.

The event will be held at the police line battlefield at Yousufguda. The traffic restrictions will remain in place from 5:00-10:00 p.m., said a press release. Traffic coming from Jubilee Hills checkpost going towards Kotla Vijaya Bhasker Stadium will be diverted at Krishna nagar Junction towards Srinagar Colony –Panjagutta.

Traffic moving from Maitrivanam junction and proceeding towards Jubilee Hills checkpost and madhapur side will be diverted at Yousufguda basti towards RBI Quarters- Krishna Nagar junction- Jubilee Hills checkpost.

Commuters moving from Maitrivanam junction towards Borabanda bus stop will be diverted at Savera function hall- Krishnakanth park- GTS Temple- Kalyan Nagar- Mothi nagar- Borabanda Bus stop.

Commutters moving from Borabanda bus stop and proceeding towards and Maitrivanam junction will be diverted at prime garden kalyan nagar- midland bakery- GTS Colony- kalyan nagar junction- Umesh chandra statue u turn – ICICI U turn – maitrivanam junction.

Parking for visitors for the War 2 pre-release event will be available at the following spaces: Metro Parking (Janakamma thota 1 & 2), Yousufguda and Savera function Hall and Mahamood function hall, for four wheeler parking only.