Hyderabad: GHMC launches new services to enhance efficiency

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Saturday, August 9 launched a new digital service to enhance its civic services.

Property owners will be allowed to access various online services, including property tax payments, building permissions, and grievance redressal to the GHMC.

Services offered

E waste pickup boking: The online platform will allow doorstep collection of electronic waste, promoting eco-friendly disposal

Fogging service: A dedicated system enables citizens to request mosquito fogging and address health concerns swiftly.

The new service also allows reporting of garbage and C&D waste dumping for prompt action.

Geo-Tagged tracking of Anti-larval operations: The GHMC will take up field inspections monitored with geo-tagged photos, enhancing accountability.

Comprehensive challan management: An internal tool for officers to manage sanitation challans to1 improve operational efficiency.

AI-Based facial attendance: Ensures accurate, contactless attendance for Head Office employees.

GIS mapping of GHMC assets: To map assets like parks, toilets, and streetlights for better urban planning.