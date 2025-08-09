Ahead of GHMC elections, MBT intensifies outreach in Old City

Hyderabad: The Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) party has intensified its public outreach programs with ‘paidal daura’ and street corner meetings in the Old City of Hyderabad ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections.

Party spokesperson Amjedullah Khan, who contested the recent Assembly elections from Yakutpura and lost by a thin margin to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party candidate Jaffer Hussain Meraj, has begun visiting the constituency regularly.

The party announced two community contact programs or ‘paidal daura’ on Saturday and Sunday in the Charminar and Yakutpura assembly constituencies. The programs will be held between 2 pm and 6 pm.

Also Read Hyderabad metro works in Old City gain pace

On the first day, the MBT spokesperson will cover areas from Dabeerpura Darwaza to Dabeerpura Nala, including Sadathnagar, Dhobhighat, Madinanagar, Chotopul, Ganga Nagar, Moula ka Chilla, and Yakutpura railway station.

On the second day, the party leader will visit Talabkatta railway bridge, Bhawaninagar, Rahmath Hotel, Siddiqnagar, Khannagar, and Shahjahan Function Hall in Amannagar.

MBT gave tough fight to MIM

The MBT spokesperson had given a tough fight to the AIMIM party in Yakutpura during the Assembly elections, losing by a small margin of about 800 votes.

Sources in the MBT party said the leadership is now keen on contesting the GHMC elections from multiple constituencies in the city, including Yakutpura, where it has gained a strong base over the years.

The GHMC elections are scheduled for next year in the city, with a possibility of being conducted in 2025.