Traffic diversions imposed at Uppal for elevated corridor works

Hyderabad: Authorities have imposed major traffic diversions at Uppal in Hyderabad in view of the ongoing construction of the elevated corridor between Uppal and Narapally on National Highway-163.

The Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC) said the diversions would come into effect from Sunday as pillar construction works progress at the busy Uppal crossroads.

As part of the arrangements, TGSRTC bus halts for services heading towards Warangal, Hanamkonda and Yadagirigutta have been shifted from their existing locations at Uppal Circle to the Nalla Cheruvu lake bund area.

Officials said the road from Uppal towards Warangal would be temporarily closed for traffic. Vehicles travelling from Hyderabad towards Warangal will be diverted at the Geological Survey of India (GSI) junction through Beerappagadda to reconnect with NH-163.

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Similarly, vehicles coming from Warangal towards Hyderabad will be diverted at Mehfils Hotel. Commuters can travel via Uppal Bagayat road and use the Nagole service road before taking a U-turn beneath the flyover to continue towards the city.

For heavy vehicles

Authorities cautioned that Uppal Bagayat Road is narrow and unsuitable for heavy vehicles such as buses and trucks. Heavy vehicles travelling from Warangal towards Hyderabad have been advised to use the Outer Ring Road (ORR), exit at the Pedda Amberpet interchange and proceed via the Hayatnagar–LB Nagar route.

Likewise, heavy vehicles travelling from Hyderabad towards Warangal have been asked to enter the ORR at Pedda Amberpet and exit at Ghatkesar before rejoining NH-163.

Elevated corridor project

The elevated corridor project is being taken up as part of the expansion and development of NH-163. While the National Highways authorities are executing the stretch between Uppal Circle and Narapally, the MMC is handling the portion from Uppal Circle towards Ramanthapur.

Officials said the elevated corridor has been extended across the Uppal junction to address persistent traffic congestion at one of the city’s busiest intersections.

The MMC appealed to commuters to plan their travel in advance and make use of alternative routes to avoid inconvenience during the construction period.