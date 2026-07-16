Traffic diversions in place for Bonalu celebration till July 26

Hyderabad: In view of Sri Jagadamba Mahankali Golconda Bonalu celebrations, traffic diversions will be in place on certain routes between 6 am and 10 pm on July 19, July 23 and July 26.

Heavy traffic congestion is expected on routes leading to Golconda Fort. Traffic coming from Ramdevguda via the Makkai Darwaza, from Langar Houz via Fathe Darwaza, and from Shaikpet nala via Banjara Darwaza has been asked to follow alternative routes given below.

Diversion points

Traffic coming from Narsingi, Sun City, Langer Houz towards Shaikpet -Film Nagar – Gachibowli via Makkai Darwaza- Golconda Fort – Banjara Darwaza will be diverted at Ramdevguda towards Langer House – Balika Bhavan – Nanal Nagar.

Traffic coming from Film Nagar, Shaikpet via Banjara Darwaza – Makkai Darwaza will be diverted at Outside Banjara Darwaza towards Aljapur Road – Neknampur.

General traffic coming from Moghal ka nala via Langer Houz – Fateh Darwaza – Golconda Fort will be diverted at Langer Houz X road towards Balika Bhavan – Nanal Nagar.

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Parking arrangements for devotees

For devotees coming from Ramdevguda towards Golconda Fort via Makkai Darwaza, parking arrangements are as follows: Two-wheelers can be parked at Ashoor Khana to the Army Sentry Post, and the rest can be parked at the Artillery Centre.

Those coming from Langar Houz towards Golconda Fort via Fateh Darwaza can park their two-wheelers at HUDA Park, the government primary school and Owaisi Ground. On the other hand, three- and four-wheelers can only be parked at Owaisi Ground.

Devotees coming from Shaikpet towards Golconda Fort via Banjara Darwaza are requested to park their two-wheelers at Area Hospital Golconda. Four-wheelers can be parked at Hockey Ground, Owaisi Ground and Deccan Park.

Devotees are requested to scan the QR codes on signage along all routes to reach the nearest parking area. Commuters can also call the traffic helpline at 9010203626 for travel assistance.