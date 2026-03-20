Traffic diversions in place for Eid prayers in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In view of Eid prayers taking place at various places on Saturday, March 21, Hyderabad police has issued an advisory asking commuters to avoid certain routes.

Moderate traffic is expected at Bahadurpura, Kalapather, Nawab Saheb Kunta, Puranapool, Shastripuram, Danamma Huts, Masab Tank, NMDC, Khaja Mansion, 1/12 Junction and PTI Junction between 7:00 am and 11:30 am.

Also Read Know where to offer Eid-ul-Fitr prayers in Hyderabad

Commuters have been asked to plan their travel accordingly and follow traffic updates on Hyderabad police’s social media handles. One can also contact 9010203626 in case of travel emergencies.