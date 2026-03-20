Traffic diversions in place for Eid prayers in Hyderabad

One can also contact 9010203626 in case of travel emergencies.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 20th March 2026 8:21 pm IST
People from the Muslim community offer namaz on the eve of Eid al-Fitr festival, in Varanasi, Friday,
Representational image (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: In view of Eid prayers taking place at various places on Saturday, March 21, Hyderabad police has issued an advisory asking commuters to avoid certain routes.

Moderate traffic is expected at Bahadurpura, Kalapather, Nawab Saheb Kunta, Puranapool, Shastripuram, Danamma Huts, Masab Tank, NMDC, Khaja Mansion, 1/12 Junction and PTI Junction between 7:00 am and 11:30 am.

Commuters have been asked to plan their travel accordingly and follow traffic updates on Hyderabad police’s social media handles. One can also contact 9010203626 in case of travel emergencies.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 20th March 2026 8:21 pm IST

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