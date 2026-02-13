Traffic diversions issued for AIMIM’s Darussalam Day on Feb 14

Hyderabad: In view of All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen’s (AIMIM) foundation day celebrations taking place at their Darussalam office on February 14, Hyderabad police has issued an advisory to avoid traffic congestions.

The following diversions will be in force from 4:00 pm till 11:00 pm:

Traffic coming from Malakunta and Begumbazar Chatri and going towards Darussalam road will be diverted at Alaska T Junction towards MJ Bridge and MJ market.

Traffic coming from Alaska, by lanes of Chaknawadi towards Darussalam– Ek minar will be diverted at Darussalam junction towards Hameed Café junction (Aghapura) towards Chaar Kandil.

Traffic coming from Mallepally X Road, Boiguda Kaman, Mangalhat towards Darussalam will be diverted at Aghapura X Road towards Takkarwadi and Chaar Kandil.

Traffic coming from Bazar Ghat, Taj Island, towards Darussalam will be diverted at Ek Minar towards Bazar Ghat, Nampally railway station road.

Traffic coming from Seetarambagh, Mangalhat towards Darussalam Road will be diverted at Aghapura junction towards Chaar Kandil.

Traffic coming from City College, Afzalgunj, towards Darussalam will be diverted at MJ Bridge towards Puranapool junction.

Traffic coming from Mehdipatnam, Asifngar towards Darussalam will be diverted at Mallepalli X Road towards Gokul Nagar, Bazarghat.

Parking arrangements

People attending the program are instructed to park their four-wheelers at the Masab Tank Hockey Ground, the Red Hills Hockey Ground, Aneesul Gurba Orphanage near Ek Minar, Seetharam Bhag Veterinary Hospital or at the land beside Gyan Bhag.

Two-wheelers can be parked at Agha Dargha, Sardar Baig Dargha, and Pan Mandi Road.

People visiting the All India Industrial Exhibition at Nampally are requested to use public transport like TGSRTC buses or the Metro and cooperate with the police personnel on duty.

Commuters can follow traffic updates at Hyderabad Traffic police’s X or Facebook handles. In case of emergencies, the public is requested to call the traffic help line at 9010203626.